Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2,280.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,629 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,652 shares of company stock worth $5,819,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.