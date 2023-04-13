Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.