Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 299.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,691 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,238 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

