BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $9,592,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 209,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $74.78 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

