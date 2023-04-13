Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 1.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.65. 172,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,803,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on BORR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.27.
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $62,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
