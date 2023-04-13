Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.82 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

