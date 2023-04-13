Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81,565 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 487.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 340,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 282,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $712.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

