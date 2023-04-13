Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

