Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,931,000 after buying an additional 361,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

