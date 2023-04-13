Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,936,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 450,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,931,000 after acquiring an additional 361,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

