Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of BHF stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,936,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 450,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,931,000 after acquiring an additional 361,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.