British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Sfmg LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

