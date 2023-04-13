Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Trading Down 1.9%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.