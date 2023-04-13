Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 64,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 781,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Burford Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $110,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Burford Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Burford Capital by 8,775.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,440,000 after purchasing an additional 480,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

