Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.00. Calix shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 82,394 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.