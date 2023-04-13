Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

