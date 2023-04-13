CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,571 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.49 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

