Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

