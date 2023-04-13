CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.60.

KMX stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

