Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

