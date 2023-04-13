Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CE opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.