Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 552.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 747,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

