Center for Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after purchasing an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,462,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,490,000 after purchasing an additional 605,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. The firm has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.59.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

