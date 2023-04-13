CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 701,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

