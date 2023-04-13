Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

