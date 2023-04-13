Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Trading Down 1.6%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.29. Approximately 122,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,664,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Ciena Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,656 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

