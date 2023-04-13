Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 3.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.76 and last traded at $45.76. 28,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 460,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLFD. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $696.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

