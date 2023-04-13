Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,448,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 4,361,693 shares.The stock last traded at $75.64 and had previously closed at $75.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

