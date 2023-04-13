Comerica Bank Acquires 4,305 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Security National Bank increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV opened at $28.21 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

