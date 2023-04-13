Comerica Bank Acquires 99,158 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1,477.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,990,000 after buying an additional 491,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,051,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUBE opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

