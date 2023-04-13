Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

