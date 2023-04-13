Comerica Bank Buys 6,584 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $223.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.