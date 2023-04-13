Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 662,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of WEC opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

