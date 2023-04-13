Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445,825 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,827,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.