Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $137.36 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

