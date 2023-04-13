Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth $598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 308,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 237,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 336.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 163,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $39.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.