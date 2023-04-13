Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

V.F. Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.