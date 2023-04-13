Comerica Bank Has $4.45 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 46,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

United Rentals stock opened at $376.07 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.