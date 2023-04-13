Comerica Bank Has $4.66 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 158.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

