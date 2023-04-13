Comerica Bank Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -138.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $497,735.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,042.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

