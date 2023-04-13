Comerica Bank Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $201.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.55. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

