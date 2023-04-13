Comerica Bank Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.