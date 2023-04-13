Comerica Bank Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

