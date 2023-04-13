Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,533.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,496.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,416.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

