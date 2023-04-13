Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 292,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 829.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.