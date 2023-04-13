Comerica Bank Purchases 12,366 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 218.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $237.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.02. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

