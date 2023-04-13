Comerica Bank Purchases 20,804 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

