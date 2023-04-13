Comerica Bank Purchases 27,732 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.