Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 18.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Ingredion by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

