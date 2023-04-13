Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Argus decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

