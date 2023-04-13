Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Olin worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in Olin by 173.9% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 482,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after buying an additional 401,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.